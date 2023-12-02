News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Trends On Social Media Following The 'RENAISSANCE' Film Premiere / 12.02.2023

Beyoncé has been the talk of social media since the start of her record-breaking “Renaissance World Tour.” Now, more than ever, fans are buzzing after her long-awaited concert movie, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ debuted in theaters.

Before going live to the public, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer hosted a private film premiere with A-list guests like Coco Jones, Kelly Rowland, Ava DuVernay, Lori Harvey and more. Following the top-secret event, legendary director DuVernay said, “Just home from the world premiere of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE film… and wow. The woman is a director in every sense of the word and beyond. Every decision that a director makes in the course of our work, she does brilliantly.”

Now, fans have witnessed the monumental tour documentary, and the reviews are strong. One fan on Twitter said, “Saw the Beyoncé movie…And I’m reminded why I don’t take Beyoncé critiques seriously. Most (99% of us) could not come close to the work, creative, mental effort WHILE sustaining a family, marriage, etc.”

Another mentioned, “It’s Beyoncé explaining how hard the crew is working to get the show together, so she put them in reflective suits so they can shine on stage and get their moment. Mother Renaissance, really.”

A popular publicist addressed the critique of the former Destiny Child member’s childhood home stating, “A lot of y’all finding out Beyoncé was never poor is hilarious to me. Hate to break it to you but most people who make it big in the world have not and will not experience poverty. Jumping classes is extremely hard and requires a bunch of divine intervention.”

Coincidentally, the talented musician dropped a surprise release titled “MY HOUSE” to celebrate the film’s premiere date. Take a listen to the upbeat single below!