New Music Cover art for Beyoncé’s “MY HOUSE” single Beyoncé Celebrates 'RENAISSANCE' Film Release With New Single "MY HOUSE" / 12.01.2023

Today (Dec. 1), Beyoncé debuted her latest single, “MY HOUSE.” The surprise release, which also appeared during the credits of the singer’s RENAISSANCE concert film, arrived as an early Christmas gift for her fans.

In the record, Bey sang, “Me and my thug bae gon’ slide tonight/ Call the paparazzi, ain’t got clips to hide tonight/ Cash out this pain, call Lorraine/ Then take me to Tiffany; I want 44 karats on my fangs/ I want pink diamonds on my belly chain, and my nipple rings.”

The track was produced and co-written by The-Dream, marking Beyoncé’s first solo drop since 2022’s RENAISSANCE. The 16-song project boasted contributions from Labrinth, Hit-Boy, Sabrina Claudio, Syd, and JAY-Z. It also landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 332,000 album-equivalent units.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” the musician spoke of the LP. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, [and] feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” was this year’s top-grossing tour, with $579.8 million in revenue and 2.8 million tickets sold. Premiered worldwide today, the accompanying documentary is projected to make a strong debut. According to Deadline, it could amass over $30 million during its opening weekend.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” the official description read. “Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’ created a sanctuary for freedom and shared joy for more than 2.7 million fans.”