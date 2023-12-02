News Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images Quavo Noticed A Fan With A Takeoff Shirt And Asked Him For It / 12.02.2023

Early Saturday (Dec. 2) morning, Quavo and his crew were met with excited fans while walking the streets of Japan. While the popular rhyme spitter is no stranger to raving supporters, this moment was unique because the former Migos member saw that one of the fans was wearing a Takeoff shirt.

After recording the shirt donning his fallen nephew and partner in rhyme, he requested the fan to give it to him in exchange for money. Quavo exclaimed, “Oh, let me see that shirt, boy! Yea, boy, you got that motherf**ker on! Ooo, that shirt is hard! Where’d you get this?” He continued, “Lemme get one, please! Can I have it?”

Takeoff’s legacy has been felt since his untimely passing a little over a year ago. The Migos rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was reportedly killed outside a bowling alley, a representative confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 28 years old.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third-floor establishment, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Offset and Quavo have both taken the passing of their former group member hard. During a GQ interview for the publication’s Men of the Year feature, published Nov. 29, Offset opened up about the challenges he faced while trying to honor the late rapper musically with SET IT OFF. Speaking on the difficulty in discussing Takeoff’s death, he explained, “I ain’t ready to talk about that s**t yet, first and foremost.”

Quavo recently released “11.11” from his latest tribute album, Rocket Power. On the somber track, he raps, “Dark nights, I can’t sleep, so I cry ’til I close my eyes / I never asked God, ‘Why?’ I just go where the road designed / Take a look in the sky, my eyes open wide / All eyes on me, but I’m no 2Pac.”