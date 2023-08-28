Music Videos Screenshot of Quavo’s “11:11” video Quavo Continues His Homage To Takeoff In "11.11" Video / 08.28.2023

Today (Aug. 28), Quavo dropped the music video for “11.11” off his new project. The latest visual is the third to emerge from Rocket Power, which debuted on Aug. 18. It provided an intimate window into the rapper’s emotional landscape, following previous releases like “Hold Me” and “Disciples.”

Navigating a forest preserve atop an ATV, the Atlanta native immersed himself in nature as he contemplated the grief of Takeoff’s murder last year. “Dark nights, I can’t sleep, so I cry ’til I close my eyes. I never asked God, ‘Why?’ I just go where the road designed. Take a look in the sky, my eyes open wide. All eyes on me, but I’m no 2Pac,” he rapped.

The record itself is produced by Cheeze Beatz, Go Grizzly, and Jambo. Elsewhere in the song, Quavo seemingly addressed his relationship with Offset. He spat, “I’m looking for the smoke like a Rasta’. I’ll call on him if I need a partner. Even though what he did was kinda. It’s bigger than us, and let’s not remind her. We together, n**ga, get the chopper.”

Rocket Power served as the musician’s sophomore solo project. It boasted collaborations with heavy hitters like Future, Young Thug, Hunxho, BabyDrill, and his late nephew and collaborator, Takeoff. The album is a spiritual successor to Only Built For Infinity Links, a joint venture by the two Migos members released earlier this year.

In a recent conversation with journalist Jamie Crawford-Walker, Quavo articulated the emotional toll of losing his “partner in crime.” He confessed, “When you see me, and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think I forgot about him, or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes, I cry myself to sleep.”

Interestingly, Quavo and Offset used Takeoff’s loss as an opportunity to mend their relationship. In a poignant turn at the 2023 BET Awards, the two put their differences aside to honor their late comrade while performing “Bad and Boujee.”