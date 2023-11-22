News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Quavo Debuts "Huncho Farms Cookbook" For Thanksgiving / 11.22.2023

Quavo is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving with the release of his “Huncho Farms Cookbook.”

Launched through his new initiative in partnership with Urban Recipe and the Atlanta Community Food Bank, it features family holiday recipes and tips for healthy cooking. It’s also available for free download.

Speaking about the importance of the initiative, Quavo told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “It’s very important to give back. We came from nothing, so it’s only right that we give back to the people that have nothing or have less. We just try to help the best way we can. This is just a small portion to the big things that we’re doing.”

The cookbook’s release coincided with the rapper’s annual turkey giveaway. This year, the event expanded to include Huncho Farms, a Thanksgiving-themed farmers market. Over the past two years, the Quavo Cares Foundation supported the Atlanta community by providing turkeys, meals, household items and gift cards to more than 250 families.

Earlier this year, Quavo stopped by the White House to chat with Vice President Kamala Harris. The artist lost his nephew and group member, Takeoff, after a deadly shooting in Houston in November 2022. He was joined by his sister and Takeoff’s mother, Titania Davenport, to discuss actionable steps to put an end to gun violence.

On Instagram, Harris shared, “Thank you, Quavo, Edna and Titania, for using your voices to honor Takeoff’s legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence.”

On the music side, Quavo hinted at a new project with Travis Scott. He responded to a fan’s Instagram comment about their previous joint LP, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, with a suggestive message about a sequel. The musician wrote, “That’s [tough], next one loading… Battery up.”

In August, he dropped Rocket Power featuring Takeoff, Future, Young Thug and BabyDrill. The 18-track album contained standout cuts like “Turn Yo Clic Up” and “Patty Cake.”