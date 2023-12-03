News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Joe Budden Says That NBA YoungBoy's Music Is Trash / 12.03.2023

Saturday (Dec. 2) morning, when addressing the question, “Are you ready to tell the truth about NBA YoungBoy?” Joe Budden said, “Am I ready to do this? That n**ga is trash, he’s horrible, he’s horrible… he is really bad,” in a new clip from Episode 680 of “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

He continued to say, “That thing happened with him where when he was out, the label pushed the button and did some YouTube s**t, so all the little kids had to come to the gathering and tell you about how great he is and how many views he has and all of that. Now that the label is backed up, we got three to four of those projects while he’s been in Utah on house arrest.”

His fellow podcast host, Ice, chimed in, “That’s where the problem lies. Earlier NBA YoungBoy music did not sound this way. He just dropped a single last night, and I listened to it and turned it off halfway through.” When asked what the difference is between his music before and now, Ice stated, “S**t, me? I could hear it. Like literally, I could hear it.”

Budden is known for his polarizing takes on music. Recently, he had a fiery back-and-forth with Drake after the release of For All The Dogs. After the project was released, the retired lyricist mentioned, “[Drake is] rapping for the children, I had to look up how old this n**ga was when I finished listening to the album… You’re going to be 37 years old at the end of the month. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n**gas, and stop f**king these 25-year-olds… Why are you still f**king the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

Shortly after his critique went live, Drake responded, “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip ’cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this, just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter giving their opinion on how to achieve longevity…”

