Tyler, The Creator Opens Up About NBA YoungBoy: "He's Really A Sweetheart" / 06.08.2023

Today (June 8), Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller premiered a new episode of their “Rap Radar Podcast,” which saw Tyler, The Creator as their latest guest. During the interview, the hosts asked the Odd Future alum about his relationship with NBA YoungBoy, who appeared on the chart-topping album Call Me If You Get Lost.

“Man, he’s so nice. He’s such a sweetheart,” Tyler said. “Dude, we got ice cream. He wanted to go vintage car shopping. So nice. He sent me that verse within a day. I asked him, ‘Yo, I kind of got this idea. Want to do this?’ Not only did he deliver for me and [it] sounded great… He asked me, ‘Is this okay? Is it good?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ And he stayed on topic.”

He continued, “A lot of these guys now who just punch in and can’t even stay on f**king topic of a song… And he not only stayed on topic, he just sounded so great. And when I made that, I just knew I wanted that Louisiana drawl tone, that accent over the loop. He sounds great.”

B.Dot drew additional response from Tyler when he stated that many were surprised to see said collaboration take place. “It’s always funny to me when people are super, super surprised and people forget that I am a producer,” the IGOR star quipped. “It’s with my musical knowledge and how much I love it. If you take a step back, it’s not that shocking.”

The song in question is “WUSYANAME,” which sampled H-Town’s “Back Seat With No Sheets” and saw an additional appearance from Ty Dolla $ign. The track was a departure from YoungBoy’s hard-hitting subject matter, as the Baton Rouge rapper could be heard matching Tyler’s lines about budding love and romance. Check out the “Rap Radar Podcast” clip below.