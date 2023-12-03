News The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Meghann Cuniff Detailed Her Experience Covering The Megan Thee Stallion v. Tory Lanez Case / 12.03.2023

Sunday (Dec. 3), HNHH unveiled a new long-form interview with popular legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, best known for her detailed reporting of the Megan Thee Stallion v. Tory Lanez trial. Her lengthy discussion featured multiple never-before-heard details.

When asked how she became aware of the polarizing trial, she said, “I was already up at the courthouse anyway for Danny Masterson and Harvey Weinstein’s trial, and I knew who Megan Thee Stallion was. I hadn’t heard of Tory Lanez or the case, but I knew who she was and figured that would be a fun one to cover.”

Although she had been covering another high-profile case at the time, Cuniff made it clear that her tweets about Megan Thee Stallion gave her Twitter page the most traction. During the feature story, she mentioned, “I mean, I’ve been tweeting about Harvey Weinstein here and there. I’m getting some attention, but just any tweet about Megan Thee Stallion and the Tory case seemed to do better, but I think it was a couple of days before I really went viral.”

Cuniff continued, “That was when it really first happened. I noticed all the interactions all day, but then something happened, and I looked at my followers and then an hour later. I looked at them again. I’m like, holy s**t. I just gained 3,000 followers, but I gained 60,000 followers during the two-week trial. It was kind of crazy.”

In a surprising anecdote, she claimed that a woman had some very choice words for hip hop legend JAY-Z after the guilty verdict was announced. She stated, “So there was the woman sitting in front of us who turned around and said JAY-Z is a b**ch, and then she saw it was me and she was like report that JAY-Z is a b**ch and then Lanez’s father freaked out. I think after that and then a woman behind us put her hand up in the air and was like ‘and Jesus’s name, in Jesus’s name,’ and I was like, this is f**king crazy.”