Offset Trends On Social Media For His Voice Acting Skills

Offset is buzzing on social media after a viral clip from Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark’s Big Movie! went live. The popular rapper stole the show with an enthusiastic performance as Offshark alongside his wife as Sharki B, his daughter as Kulture Shark, and his son playing Wavey Shark.

The new clip was an exciting development in a fantastic year for the former member of Migos. Fans on social media were pleasantly surprised by his debut and were sure to share it on social media. One post said, “Offset definitely smoked that, Cardi and her unique… You just gotta know it’s Cardi speaking. Queen!” Another user mentioned, “Offset really needs to start acting. He’s a natural.”

In response to the short clip, a user on the app formerly known as Twitter said, “I love Cardi B‘s parenting style; they have such a beautiful family.” A fan on social media shared, “Cardi B and Offset talking about ENHYPEN was not on my 2023 bingo card,” while detailing their surprise when they saw the clip.

The new Nickelodeon film went live on Paramount+ shortly after fans speculated that the power couple might be headed for a split following a series of cryptic social media posts. On Monday (Dec. 4), fans noticed that the pair appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, Cardi uploaded Stories that read, “You know when you just outgrow relationships” and “I’m tired of protecting [people’s] feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Offset also took to his Story. He shared a scene from the 1983 film Scarface, where Tony Montana said the infamous line, “Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me.” Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017 and share two children. Notably, the pair have a tumultuous relationship history, including a near-divorce in 2020, later dismissed by a judge.

The latest rumors came months after a public disagreement in June, where Offset implied the “Hot S**t” rapper was unfaithful. In a Twitter Spaces session, Cardi denied the allegations.