Fans React To Cardi B Walking In The Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2024 Show / 12.03.2023

Saturday (Dec. 2) afternoon, Cardi B walked the runway of the Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2024 Fashion Show in Los Angeles, California. The popular musician is known for her iconic fashion choices and genuine personality. The show featured high-profile guests, including Lil Wayne, Kim Kardashian, Sexyy Red, 2 Chainz and more.

While many applauded the “Bodak Yellow” emcee for walking in the show, some people shared concerns that her nose looks different than it normally does. After seeing multiple people comment on her facial features after the show, she took to Twitter to respond to the internet trolls.

On my way to chic fil A! pic.twitter.com/8HOWgo75C9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 3, 2023

One fan mentioned, “Oh baby, tell me that it is the makeup that is making her nose look crimped up like that.” In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi responded, “It’s the photoshop. You know you gagged them too hard when the haters gotta start making edits.” After blogs shared her response, the “Bongos” rapper further clarified stating, “Yeah it’s Getty images, but Getty images they taking and editing. What’s not clicking???”

Cardi has had a history of holding blogs accountable for telling false stories about her. Recently, a Florida judge rejected Tasha K’s penury claim, upholding the $4 million settlement she owes to Cardi. The ruling revealed that the blogger’s debt is non-dischargeable, even under her previously filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

The dispute originated in 2019 when Cardi sued the internet personality for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress after she disseminated false accusations against the musician in several videos.

The popular musician also threatened to submit a lawsuit against a fraudulent financial program that used her likeness without consent. The ad, which surfaced on Instagram, claimed to offer a “stimulus-style” payment program and used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate a voice eerily similar to the New York native. It said, “Yo, it’s your girl Cardi, and I’ma show you how to put $16,000 in your pocket right now for free.”

Reacting to the misuse, Cardi hinted at potential legal action on Twitter. “AI is crazy, [shaking my head],” she wrote. “Another lawsuit that fell right on my lap… I love easy money.”