Ty Dolla $ign + Kanye West

Kayla Oaddams / Staff via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images

Ty Dolla Sign Shares Event Details For His New Album With Kanye West

By Ahmad Davis
  /  12.10.2023

Sunday (Dec. 10) morning, Ty Dolla Sign posted a screenshot of a text on Instagram that seemingly announced a rave for his new collaborative album with Kanye West. The text reads, “¥$ VULTURES RAVE MIAMI SAW GRASS MILLS 12 12 12 AM.” Fans are interpreting this an announcement for the highly anticipated album on Dec. 12.

High-profile fans like Doe Boy and Ant Clemons liked or commented on the captionless Instagram post, sharing their excitement for the forthcoming event. This screenshot comes on the heels of the “Or Nah (Remix)” artist posting a handwritten album tracklist and a video of West listening to a snippet that featured a Backstreet Boys sample being released.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign)

West was recently in the news after Taylor Swift mentioned how his shocking verse on The Life of Pablo standout, “Famous,” affected her personally. Swift described the incident to TIME as a “fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

The backlash led Swift to retreat from the public, she claimed. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls… I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard,” the singer shared.

West and Ty Dolla made noise once the album was announced. On Friday, Oct. 13, Billboard shared that sources close to the artists have confirmed that they “will make a decision soon.” The album was supposedly planned for an Oct. 13 release but has since been delayed.

Several major labels have declined to work with Ye due to his antisemitic tirades from last year, creating an opportunity for smaller platforms to step in and boost their traffic if they can secure the partnership.

News
Kanye West
Ty Dolla $ign

