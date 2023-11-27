News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images Mariah The Scientist Shows Support To Young Thug As YSL RICO Trial Begins / 11.27.2023

Young Thug begins his trial today (Nov. 27) after being arrested on May 9, 2022 for his alleged involvement in street gang activities and conspiring under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The prosecution claimed that his record label, Young Stoner Life, is a front for the criminal gang Young Slime Life. The indictment accused Thug and 27 others of a range of crimes, including murder and robbery, around Atlanta’s Cleveland Avenue since 2012. The state’s attorney also asserted the “Digits” hitmaker led YSL and promoted it in his songs.

Amid opening statements being given today, Mariah The Scientist showed her support for the rapper on her Instagram Story. She wore a Yves Saint Laurent shirt, which shares the same acronym as Young Stoner Life.

Controversially, song lyrics will be used as evidence, which is often criticized in rap-related trials. Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, stated, “Mr. Williams has committed no crime whatsoever.” Meanwhile, co-defendant Gunna, who was arrested on the same day, was released in December after pleading guilty. The Grammy award-winning artist, on the other hand, has remained in custody.

In June 2022, a judge denied him bond after deeming him a “danger to the community.” Judge Ural D. Glanville stated, “They have taken proffers from other gang members — that he is the leader of the gang, he is dangerous, and if he crosses them, he’ll kill them or their families.”

Despite his incarceration, Thug remained productive on the music side. His latest album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, was released in June. It featured a number of new songs like “Want Me Dead” featuring 21 Savage and the Drake-assisted “Oh U Went.” Additional guest appearances included Juice WRLD, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj.

He also shared “From A Man” on Oct. 13, which served as a complementary single to Mariah’s “From A Woman.” The pair also teamed up on “Ride” from the songstress’ To Be Eaten Alive later that month.

During an impromptu interview with TMZ, Mariah confirmed her relationship with Thug. She addressed social media users wanting the couple to break up and revealed how the musician was doing behind bars. The singer shared, “They probably do, but I don’t give a f**k. I love him, and I won’t be doing that, so… We’re great.”