Nicki Minaj Officially Announces "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Dates

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.11.2023

Today (Dec. 11), Nicki Minaj revealed the full itinerary for her 2024 “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” It will mark her largest venture yet, encompassing arena shows across North America and Europe. Additional appearances include Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival. 

Tickets will be up for grabs starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday (Dec. 12). Following that, the general public sale will begin on Friday (Dec. 15) at 9 a.m. local time.

The “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is set to kick off on March 1, 2024 in Oakland, California. Other major stops include New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and Chicago. The voyage is currently slated to come to a close in early June in Berlin, with the possibility of additional dates being added. 

Pink Friday 2, Minaj’s fifth studio album, was originally set for a Nov. 17 release. However, it was pushed back to the rapper’s 41st birthday (Dec. 8). The 22-track project boasted collaborations with Future, Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, and Lil Uzi Vert, among others.

It also housed cuts like “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Super Freaky Girl,” “Big Difference,” and “Last Time I Saw You.” The LP is Minaj’s first since 2018 and served as the sequel to her 2010 debut, Pink Friday.

Expressing her gratitude to fans, Minaj first announced the trek in November. She stated, “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support [and] love you have given me. At times, maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you will love this album.” She added, “I will give tour deets close to that time, but obviously, the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024.”

Although supporting acts were not immediately announced, Sexyy Red mentioned wanting to open for Minaj earlier this year.

