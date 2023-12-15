News Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Breaks Down While Talking About "Getting Played" By Offset: "You Been F**king Feeling Yourself" / 12.15.2023

Cardi B publicly lashed out at her ex-partner, Offset, on social media. Today (Dec. 15), the Bronx native used Twitter to directly address the rapper with a confrontational message.

Her post read, “[Offset], you a [b**ch a** n**ga]… And trust me, I’ma f**kin take it there!” She followed up with another tweet expressing her frustration: “[Motherf**kers] will try you when you [are] at [your] lowest and your most vulnerable time. You out here feeling yourself but trust me, the tables [will] turn.”

Shortly after, Cardi hopped on Instagram Live, where she was seemingly moved to tears. She stated, “He like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl. He knows, yesterday, I could’ve been out… You been f**king feeling yourself, you b**ch a** n**ga ‘cause of your b**ch a** album and s**t, and you really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years.”

I’m really 100… today is not the day. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 15, 2023

Later in the video, there was a noticeable change in the “Be Careful” artist’s tone. She explained, “It’s so crazy that I gotta go to the f**king internet because whenever the f**k I tell you something, you don’t take it seriously. I’m so tired of it. I’m so f**king tired of this b**ch a** n**ga.”

The outburst came shortly after Cardi confirmed she was no longer in a relationship. “I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to, like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she said on Monday (Dec. 11). “I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

Cardi and Offset, who share two children, got married in 2017. They faced a near divorce in 2020, and the latter had a public cheating scandal in 2018.