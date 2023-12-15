News Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Kid Cudi And Kanye West Reunite At 'Vultures' Las Vegas Event / 12.15.2023

Kid Cudi and Kanye West appeared to reconcile their differences at the latter’s recent Vultures livestream event with Ty Dolla Sign.

As captured in footage from YesJulz’s Instagram Live, the pair was seen conversing and hugging shortly after. The affair took place in Las Vegas, where a new song featuring Cudi’s vocals was previewed. The record is speculatively titled “Gun To My Head.”

Cudi previously stated that “Rock N Roll” would be his last collaboration with West. In April 2022, he announced, “I am not cool [with] that man. He’s not my friend, and I only cleared the song for Pusha ‘cause that’s my guy. This is the last song you will hear me on [with] Kanye.”

Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 19, 2022

Their fallout was partly due to West’s public remarks about Pete Davidson, then involved with Kim Kardashian, and Cudi’s friendship with the comedian. Additionally, the “Day ‘n’ Nite” artist was removed from Donda 2 because of his brotherhood with “you know who.”

Cudi responded to the Yeezy designer’s decision on Twitter by calling him a “f**kin’ dinosaur” and accusing him of lying. His post read, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend.”

We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 12, 2022

God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 12, 2022

Despite past conflicts, their artistic partnership spawned a number of releases. The pair debuted KIDS SEE GHOSTS in 2018. It featured tracks like “Reborn” and “4th Dimension,” as well as guest appearances from Pusha T, Yasiin Bey and Louis Prima.

As of early Friday (Dec. 15) morning, recording for the Ye and Ty Dolla Sign project was ongoing, with no clear indication of when the album might be released. It was revealed that Nicki Minaj rejected the clearance of “New Body.”

During an Instagram Live, she explained, “Now, regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”