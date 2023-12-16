News David Livingston / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Recent Rant By Kanye West / 12.16.2023

Friday (Dec. 15), Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, addressed countless topics on his mind in a lengthy stream of consciousness. People who attended the Vultures after-party had front-row seats to the passionate rant that addressed Nicki Minaj, Drake, JAY-Z, Michael Rubin, Tory Lanez, Adidas and more.

During his monologue, Ye mentioned, “A lot of people had things to say about my Jewish comments, but no one had s**t to say when I was praying to see my kids…” Before finishing the statement, he asked someone near him, “Who is my n**ga who just got locked up for the Megan Thee Stallion s**t?” Once the room said Tory Lanez, he stated, “We were praying on the phone together during that time”

One fan commented on the Instagram Live video, “[There are] so many people who silently support Tory, and that is telling.” While someone else stated, “It should be telling how many people that believe he’s still innocent… We can read the details and the case, and the ‘ish still not adding up. We don’t believe her, that’s why [FREE TORY].”

When speaking on Michael Rubin, Ye said, “N**gas be hanging ’round these n**gas just for the money on some Mike Rubin s**t. I would slap the s**t out of Michael Rubin [if] I [saw] that n**ga.” He continued the passionate monologue by claiming that Adidas cut off his contract but then hired “light skin Ye,” which he confirmed was a name that Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God calls himself.

Ye discussed a myriad of topics, but none more hapless than when he asserted his daughter North West ripped up her couches to be able to hang out with him. In addition to mentioning his oldest daughter, as captured in footage from YesJulz’s Instagram Live, Kid Cudi and Ye were seen conversing and hugging shortly after. The affair occurred in Las Vegas, where a new song featuring Cudi’s vocals was previewed.

Currently, there is no set timetable for the release of Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s forthcoming album, Vultures.