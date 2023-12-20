News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty I Pardison Fontaine Praises "Marketing Genius" Cardi B: "I Got To Attribute It To Her Greatness" / 12.20.2023

Pardison Fontaine recently wrapped up the press run for his latest project, SEXT8PE. The eight-song project boasted records like “Run Run Run” and “Shake Sum,” as well as a lone feature from Sexyy Red.

Today (Dec. 20), Complex published a 17-minute interview with the artist, where he discussed the LP, songwriting for Kanye West, and more. Notably, Fontaine praised former collaborator Cardi B toward the end of their conversation.

“She would’ve been a star no matter what she do. She really pioneered a lot of the energy that you see on the internet right now,” he stated. “She crafted that from her own iPhone. [She’s] unapologetically herself.”

Fontaine added, “Either it’s genius, or she just keeps getting lucky. She’s just been getting lucky since 2016. I got to attribute it to her greatness… I’m going with the greatness.”

Cardi has worked with the New York rapper on numerous occasions. He’s credited for his contributions to smash hits like “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “Up,” and several more. The pair also teamed up on 2018’s “Backin’ It Up” from Fontaine’s UNDER8ED.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Complex, Fontaine opened up about “Thee Person,” which was a record aimed at Megan. He noted, “I just felt like it was something that had to be cleared up, or at least put into perspective… I’m not trying to dodge no questions, I just know what I’m promoting. I know that this is part of promoting music.”

Last Wednesday (Dec. 13), the Houston native responded to her name being brought up in many of the songwriter’s interviews. She went on Instagram Live to call him out for seemingly using her as publicity.

“If this man is saying, ‘I didn’t cheat on her, I didn’t do that.’ Well, why the f**k is you responding to me? Do you know how many n**gas y’all claim I done f**ked with?” she probed. “Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit?”