Pardison Fontaine Alleges Megan Thee Stallion Cheated First On "Thee Person" / 11.18.2023

Two weeks ago, Megan Thee Stallion released her solo comeback single, “Cobra,” which saw the artist touching on a number of personal topics. Among the song’s standout lyrics was when she appeared to accuse ex-boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine of infidelity.

On Friday (Nov. 17), Pardi responded to the Houston native on his own track, “Thee Person.” It addressed the tumultuous end of their relationship and countered Megan’s claims.

In the opening verse, he rapped, “This the girl that I’m trying to propose to / Ask Greg Una, I picked out a ring / Then you lied to my face / Went on TV and then lied to Gayle King.” Notably, Megan spoke to the “CBS Mornings” co-host in 2022 about what took place on the night she was shot by Tory Lanez. There, the rapper debunked speculation about whether she lied about being victimized and if she slept with the Toronto native or not.

Elsewhere in the song, Pardi accused Megan of sleeping with a producer she worked with. He spat, “I gotta love you from a distance/ Same n**ga that you did all the tags for the beats / You let that n**ga tag, let him beat / You let me give ’em dap when we meet / Even that, I kept discreet / I asked you to your face, ‘Did you f**k them n**gas?’ / And you swore on your mother.”

Check out the record below.

Megan’s “Cobra” previously fueled speculation about their breakup, with the line “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’.” Subsequently, fans hopped on social media to quickly piece together the puzzle. Some went as far as commenting on the songwriter’s Instagram posts, which he later disabled and put his account on private.

Pardi later shared Future’s “It’s an evil world we live in” meme on his Instagram Story. So far, Megan has yet to respond.