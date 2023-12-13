News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Pardison Fontaine's Breakup Comments: "It Seems Very Strategic" / 12.13.2023

Today (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion responded to Pardison Fontaine speaking on their breakup.

During her Instagram Live, the Houston native opened up about being dragged back into a dark place despite trying to turn a new leaf and heal from previous trauma. She went on to address Fontaine, who mentioned her several times amid the press run for his latest project, SEXT8PE.

“If this man is saying, ‘I didn’t cheat on her, I didn’t do that.’ Well, why the f**k is you responding to me? Do you know how many n**gas y’all claim I done f**ked with?” she questioned. “Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? Was it you getting your d**k sucked in the same spot I was sleeping in? If you said it wasn’t you, why the hell is you dissing me?”

Megan added, “If you say I wasn’t talking to you, I wasn’t talking to you. You just wanted to find a reason to f**king bash me. It seems very strategic.”

Earlier this morning, Fontaine appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” where he delved into his relationship with Megan and specifically why they broke up.

“There’s a laundry list of reasons that could’ve caused us to be apart,” Fontaine explained. “Listen, I’m a person that believes love doesn’t go away. It changes, and that’s another thing I’ve stated: I’ll always want well for her. I’m not a person that wants bad for her.”

He continued, “I’m not out here calling her all types of such and such. I’ve never even discussed some of the things on that song with my closest friends. When the song came out, people was like, ‘Yo, that [happened]? This happened?’ I never ever once would talk bad about her to anyone. I do wish her the best.”

The record that Fontaine was referring to was “Thee Person.” On the track, he not only accused Megan of cheating first in their relationship but also of sleeping with her producer and lying to Gayle King during her 2022 interview.

When Megan’s “Cobra” came out in November, the rapper mentioned an ex committing infidelity. She spat, “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’.” Despite not mentioning any names, fans were quick to assume it was Fontaine.