Playboi Carti Appears In 'Dear O' Documentary Featuring His Son Onyx / 12.21.2023

Playboi Carti recently shared a rare and intimate look into his life as a father through a short documentary titled Dear O. The footage spotlighted time spent with his son Onyx, who he shares with Iggy Azalea.

Released on Wednesday (Dec. 20) evening via director Phoenix, the two-and-a-half-minute film compiled heartwarming home video clips of Carti and Onyx engaging in various activities. The footage included beach outings, a Disneyland trip and playful races in a park.

Subsequently, Azalea reacted to the montage on Twitter today (Dec. 21). She wrote, “It’s cool how you can fit d**n near every visit into just one video. Talented!”

dear o – by me pic.twitter.com/bqrzwQZbRR — phoenix (@joy_divizn) December 21, 2023

Onyx was born in April 2020, with the couple reportedly splitting up months prior. Azalea has been vocal about Carti’s alleged absence as a father, particularly after the release of his album Whole Lotta Red in December of that year. She took to social media to criticize the rapper for infidelity during her pregnancy and not attending Christmas.

She tweeted, “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son.” Another post read, “This man was in Philly playing PS5 mid-pandemic the day my son was born, even though it was a scheduled C-section. I had Onyx alone completely ’cause he was my only visitor approved with COVID.”

In his latest single, “H00DBYAIR,” Carti also revealed he has a daughter. He rapped, “I was 24 when I had lil’ Onyx/ Then I had a daughter, I got a daughter too/ 27 when I had Eve/ Now I can finally sleep.” The song indicated that his latest child, presumably named Eve, was born recently, as his birthday was in September.

Carti is slated to begin the U.S. leg of his “Antagonist Tour” on Jan. 14, 2024 at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. Opium Records artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will serve as supporting acts.