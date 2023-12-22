News JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' Now Set To Drop In Mid-January / 12.22.2023

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s much-awaited album, Vultures, was initially set to hit streaming platforms last Friday (Dec. 15). However, it’s now delayed to Jan. 12, 2024.

Representatives of West confirmed the new release date to Billboard, marking yet another significant shift in the LP’s launch schedule. The delay followed a series of controversies and clearance issues surrounding the project.

Notably, “Everybody,” which sampled the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” reportedly faced challenges. Further complications arose when Nicki Minaj declined to authorize “New Body.”

Minaj addressed the situation on Instagram Live. She explained, “Now, regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

West responded to Minaj’s rejection at a Vultures listening party in Las Vegas. He said, “I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster.’ I supported her career.”

At the same event, West engaged in a lengthy rant where he name-dropped various celebrities, including JAY-Z, Drake, Travis Scott and Donald Trump. The “Last Call” artist explained, “Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call? You know what I’m saying. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. JAY-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim [Kardashian], this is what you been waiting for.”

The album’s delay coincided with West reactivating his Instagram account. In 2022, he was suspended after violating the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

On Dec. 12, West drew criticism from Black Lives Matter and the National Civic League for wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood at his Miami listening party. Both organizations condemned the act, with BLM stating to TMZ, “The shock and disgust that Ye generated should be channeled into supporting efforts to eliminate this repugnant ideology from society.”