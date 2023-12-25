News Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Reacts To Cardi B Dancing To "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)": "Y'all Know [What's Next], Right?" / 12.25.2023

Earlier this month, Cardi B confirmed that she was entering her single era. The “Up” rapper broke up with the father of her children and former husband, Offset, which was hinted at after the two shared cryptic posts on social media.

In clips shared online this past Sunday (Dec. 24), Cardi was seen dancing to Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad).” The song choice was fitting, considering she mentioned “getting played” by the former Migos artist during an Instagram Live on Dec. 15.

“Catching them during this time is amazing. So many emotions and so much [to] prove. Almost anything goes,” one user reacted on Twitter. Another wrote, “Gotta catch her in this mode before she [goes] celibate or back to her man.”

Red eventually quote-tweeted Cardi’s post, “Y’all [know what’s] next, right?” Fans of both artists speculated that a collaboration could be on the way. Saucy Santana chimed in, “Cardi WILL RIP THE REMIX!”

Check out the interactions below.

Cardi WILL RIP THE REMIX!!!!! https://t.co/K3kPa6JcSK — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) December 24, 2023

Please… let's not fall into hysteria and let the girl collaborate with whoever she wants. It's NOT our business. Fanbases and specially the Barbz should stop pressuring female rappers about a damn feature. She hasn't disrespected Nicki so there's no reason to go after her. https://t.co/Vt2DA7wonA — HYCHEM 🅴 (@hychem_) December 24, 2023

TWINSKI PUT ME ON PLEASE 😭😭 I LOVE HER WE BOTH LIBRAS SHE NEED A IN THE CUT NIGGA TO BALANCE THE FAME OUT https://t.co/HSx5PHJ0TV — RetcH (@RetcH07BIX) December 24, 2023

Cardi was actually one of the St. Louis native’s early co-signs, alongside the likes of Summer Walker, NLE Choppa, Post Malone and City Girls’ JT. During an interview with the “The Bootleg Kev Podcast,” Red spoke about the love she got from the rapper after “Pound Town” came out.

When pitched the idea of a remix with Cardi, she responded, “They was saying that. It’s a lot of people that I want to put on there. I don’t know how long I can make it.”

Although Nicki Minaj ultimately appeared on “Pound Town 2,” that seemingly hasn’t limited Red’s list of potential collaborators. Earlier in the year, she teamed up with Latto for a new rendition of Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants.”

During a September interview with The Cut, Red spoke about the viral success of her breakthrough track. She told the publication, “It’s cool. I get money from it, but at the same time, I’m a chill person. So when people be coming up to me screaming and just trying to twerk on me, I don’t like all that kind of stuff. I just be trying to chill. I don’t be with all that, especially if I don’t know you because I be paranoid.”