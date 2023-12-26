News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Takeoff's Dad Reportedly Intervenes In $1 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit / 12.26.2023

Over a year after Takeoff’s tragic death, his parents, Titania Davenport and Kenneth Ball, are seemingly still fighting over his estate.

In June, Davenport filed a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, where the late rapper was shot. The court documents claimed that the venue failed to ensure adequate security despite being aware of the private party Takeoff attended.

According to AllHipHop, Takeoff’s father recently joined the suit as an “Intervenor,” a legal term for a third party entering an existing case. His involvement stemmed from the significant personal impact of his son’s killing.

Ball’s lawyer, Brant J. Stogner, told the outlet, “[Kenneth Ball], the natural parent of [Takeoff], has suffered substantial pecuniary loss both in the past and in the future. Indeed, [Ball] has suffered past and future pecuniary loss, including funeral and burial expenses, psychological and psychiatric expenses, loss of advice, loss of counsel, loss of services, loss of care, loss of maintenance and loss of support.”

Like Davenport, Ball is seeking at least $1 million from 810 Billiards & Bowling. Takeoff left behind an estate estimated at $26 million but did not have a will.

Patrick Xavier Clark and Cameron Joshua were implicated in the shooting last year. The former, charged with murder, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022. Meanwhile, Joshua faced charges related to firearm possession.

Clark denied responsibility for the incident, saying that he acted in self-defense. His attorney explained, “There was someone else who started the shooting, [and] it was not Patrick Clark. He was in the same position that Takeoff was in; he was trying to get out of there alive as well. He didn’t have anything to do with the argument that occurred. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when people started firing weapons.”