News MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Seemingly Shuts Down Offset Reconciliation Rumors / 12.27.2023

Earlier this month, Cardi B confirmed her split from Offset, whom she secretly tied the knot with in 2017. “I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to, like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she shared on social media.

When she initially announced their breakup, fans predicted the former couple would get back together like in previous instances. However, that appears not to be the case. Today (Dec. 27), Cardi addressed speculation about her relationship with the former Migos rapper by liking a tweet that refuted claims of their reconciliation.

Recent rumors suggested the two reunited after being spotted together at Travis Scott’s concert in New Jersey on Tuesday (Dec. 26). The original post by Thee Pop Feed claimed, “Cardi B has officially [taken] Offset back after 12 days.”

However, blogger Ken Barbie responded with skepticism by sharing a meme from “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” featuring Kandi Burruss. “You just made that up,” the reality TV star stated. Cardi’s interaction implied that she and Offset are not back together.

Despite their split, the pair spent Christmas with their children. Although the reason for their breakup hasn’t been confirmed, Cardi seemingly hinted that the “FAN” artist was manipulative throughout their marriage.

During an Instagram Live on Dec. 15, she stated, “He like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl. He knows, yesterday, I could’ve been out… You been f**king feeling yourself, you b**ch a** n**ga ‘cause of your b**ch a** album and s**t, and you really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years.”

Cardi continued, “It’s so crazy that I gotta go to the f**king internet because whenever the f**k I tell you something, you don’t take it seriously. I’m so tired of it. I’m so f**king tired of this b**ch a** n**ga.”