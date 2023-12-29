Brent Faiyaz, Barack Obama and Megan Thee Stallion

Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Kevin Dietsch / Staff via Getty Images and JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images

Tyla, Brent Faiyaz And Megan Thee Stallion Made Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs Of 2023

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.29.2023

Former U.S. President Barack Obama continued his tradition of sharing his annual favorite songs list, revealing his top picks from 2023 today (Dec. 29). 

Obama’s eclectic taste in music included a range of musicians and genres this year. “Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out,” he tweeted. Among the notable tracks are “Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé’s “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Tyla’s “Water” and “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét. 

The list also contained a collaboration between Central Cee and Dave titled “Sprinter” and “Toxic Trait” by Stormzy featuring Fredo. Evidently, Obama also has an appreciation for British Hip Hop. Other highlights included cuts from Brent Faiyaz, Davido, 6LACK and Tems.

Notably, the musical roundup followed JAY-Z’s earlier release of his favorite records from 2023. The TIDAL playlist consisted of Drake, Kodak Black, Nicki Minaj, Latto, Offset and several others. Rising acts like Ken Carson, Veeze and Doechii were also found on his picks.

Sauce Walka, whose “Dangerous Daringer” made the final cut, shared his reaction on Instagram. He wrote, “I was supposed to make this announcement yesterday, but it’s a muthaf**kin’ celebration! Salute to my n**ga, Hov, man. Salute to JAY-Z.”

He continued, “Shoutout to my brother Conway, we made a classic, man… I’m a street n**ga, man, you know what I’m sayin’? I’m 10 years independent. So, these [are] my Grammys. These [are] my awards.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sauce Walka (@sauce_walka102)

In July, Obama shared his favorite songs of the summer. It welcomed SZA’s SOS standout “Snooze,” Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” featuring Minaj and Janelle Monáe’s “Only Have Eyes 42.” Other notable names included Jorja Smith, Ayra Starr, 2Pac, Janet Jackson and J Hus.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” he wrote. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

News
Brent Faiyaz
President Barack Obama
Tyla
Brent Faiyaz
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyla

TRENDING
News

Kanye West Officially Launches Yeezy Pods, First Sneaker Post-Adidas

In his second post since returning to Instagram, Kanye West officially launched his first Yeezy ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.28.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Rihanna Wax Figure In Hong Kong: "This Actually Looks So Good"

One user joked, “I think the wax figure would release new music before Rihanna herself ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.27.2023
Interest

10 Best Rap Albums of 2023

Hip Hop’s standout moments this year included Gunna’s inevitable comeback, Doja Cat venturing further into ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.27.2023
Interest

10 Best R&B Albums Of 2023

With 2023 coming to a close, we highlighted 10 different albums that impacted the genre ...
By Ahmad Davis
12.26.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories