News Jason Koerner / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B Clarifies Relationship With Offset After Spending New Year's Together: "We Need To Work On Our S**t" / 01.02.2024

On Monday (Jan. 1), Cardi B publicly addressed her New Year’s Eve encounter with her estranged husband, Offset. Despite breaking up in December 2023, the two were seen together at a Miami club, which fueled more speculation about a reconciliation.

Addressing the rumors via Twitter Spaces, Cardi stated, “Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I [get] d**ked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby. Y’all can use y’all rose on New Year’s Eve. I need some d**k on New Year’s Eve.”

She elaborated on the nature of their interaction by explaining, “I feel like we was vibing yesterday. We had a good time. We was Henny’d down. We was both in the same club, and it was just really awkward. Like, I’m in my section, [and] he’s in his section. It’s like, ‘Man, just come over here, let’s just chill. We’re having a good time.’”

However, Cardi also made it clear that the encounter didn’t signify a reunion. “I don’t consider that we’re back together because the answer [to] getting back together is not a good night at the club and f**king [all] night long… We need to work on our s**t. We need to work on our communication,” she said.

During that same night, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker teased new music. Although not confirmed, fans speculated that the record was from her long-awaited sophomore album. She previously hinted at a 2024 release during her interview with HOT 97’s Ebro Darden.

Cardi explained, “I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon… It’s like I have to watch it because I always feel like somebody watching me — it’s going to come out when it’s going to come out.”

Meanwhile, the rapper also made headlines after being spotted with Offset in New York City. Although the pair didn’t take any photos together, one lucky fan got to flick up with both artists.