Cardi B And Offset Reportedly Spotted In NYC Together After Breakup / 12.29.2023

Earlier this week, Cardi B seemingly hinted that she and Offset were not back together despite spending time together during the holidays and at a recent concert. She liked a post on Twitter refuting rumors that she reconciled with the former Migos rapper.

Today (Dec. 29), TMZ reported that the two were spotted together in New York City. According to the outlet, they went to “strategic lengths not to be pictured together” but gave away their location by taking a flick with the same fan. Cardi wore a pink and lilac hoodie with red nails, while Offset had a black hoodie on.

Despite having a rocky relationship, the pair seem to co-parent very well. On Tuesday (Dec. 26), they attended the New Jersey stop of Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” with their children. Offset previously collaborated with the Houston native on “SAY MY GRACE” in October, while Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy was vying for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards alongside Astroworld.

The “I Like It” rapper announced that she was no longer in a relationship on Dec. 11. On Instagram Live, she explained, “I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to, like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

Cardi continued, “I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

On the music side, Offset put out SET IT OFF earlier this year. The project featured songs like “HOP OUT THE VAN,” “JEALOUSY” and “FAN.” It also contained features from Young Nudy, Don Toliver, Latto and a plethora of others. He’s reportedly working on his next album.