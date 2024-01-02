New Music Nykieria Chaney / Contributor via Getty Images JID Says He's Dropping A Mixtape Before His Next Album In "30 (Freestyle)" / 01.02.2024

JID kicked off 2024 with the release of a fresh track titled “30 (Freestyle).” Produced by Griselda collaborator Conductor Williams, Christo and Tane Runo, the record serves as a follow-up to the Dreamville signee’s 2022 release, “29 (Freestyle).”

In his latest song, JID delivered lines about his forthcoming LP, Barry Bonds and Tupac Shakur, to mention a few topics. He rapped, “Drop a tape before the album, most of you lost taste/ But I’m sniffin’ like a hound for a scent of the lost greats/ Trying to figure out if I’m really him or a fraud, fake/ He gon’ find a way either in the game or God’s gates.”

Listen to the record below.

“30 (Freestyle)” arrived after a successful 2023 for the East Atlanta artist. In September of that year, he teamed up with BabyTron and Lil Yachty for “Half Doin Dope.” Before that, he joined forces with labelmate Lute for “Ma Boy” from the Creed III soundtrack.

Despite being released in 2022, JID’s “Surround Sound” picked up major steam this past year. The 21 Savage and Baby Tate-assisted cut topped Billboard’s TikTok Top 50 chart. It also amassed the most video creations, video views and user engagement thanks to the viral ceiling challenge.

Fans are also eagerly anticipating JID’s upcoming projects. In 2022, he put out The Forever Story, which boasted guest appearances from Kenny Mason, EARTHGANG, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne and Ari Lennox. Meanwhile, his forthcoming album, Forever & A Day, is expected to drop in 2024.

Additionally, collaborative LPs with Metro Boomin and Lil Yachty, were confirmed to be in the pipeline. During Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians event, the latter praised JID amid his “Hip Hop is in a terrible space” rant.

“I love JID,” Yachty explained. “JID is such a beautiful person. He has the spirit of like a real Atlanta negro, and he’s such a good, kind person, and he just always embraced me with open arms, so I got nothing but respect for JID. I never heard a bad verse from JID ever.”