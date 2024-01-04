News Johnny Louis / Contributor via Getty Images, Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images, and JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Katt Williams' Take On Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez's Shooting Incident Goes Viral: "The Truth Has Got To Be Told" / 01.04.2024

Katt Williams’ interview with Shannon Sharpe for the “Club Shay Shay” podcast has been going viral since it came out on Wednesday (Jan. 3). Among the many topics, the former shared his take on Tory Lanez’s shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

“It’s a difficult position because somebody’s not going to tell the truth, and the truth has got to be told. In all circumstances, the truth has got to be told. So, if you don’t want to say [Kelsey Harris] shot her, then you shot her,” Williams explained.

In December 2023, photos of a legal document allegedly submitted by the Canadian rapper’s driver surfaced online. The man stated that although he didn’t see who fired the weapon, he witnessed Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, holding a firearm. Months prior, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty.

Check out the clip below.

Megan also addressed the rumors directly during an Instagram Live. She pointed out, “Y’all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey didn’t motherf**king shoot me, and I really wonder why she… Her main problem with me was, ‘You won’t tell people I didn’t shoot you.’ I was like, ‘Kelsey, I don’t want to talk about this on social media at all.’”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Williams shared his views on Kanye West. He questioned the public’s expectations of the Chicago rapper, particularly in light of his mental health.

“I suspect that we’re pretty awful people if we say that somebody got a mental illness and then we watch what they do,” the comedian stated regarding fans’ role in shaping West’s persona. “You are the one that put him in a position where he thought he was God and could call himself Yeezus. You’re the one that told the guy that writes musical lyrics that he was a genius. What do you expect?”

Other topics that came up during Williams’ sit-down with Sharpe included Cedric The Entertainer allegedly stealing jokes, Michael Blackson, and more.