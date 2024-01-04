News VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Nas X's 'Long Live Montero' Tour Documentary To Hit HBO Later This Month / 01.04.2024

Lil Nas X‘s forthcoming documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, is set to premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Directed by Zac Manuel and Carlos López Estrada, the film will share the musician’s journey during his first headlining tour of the same name. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “INDUSTRY BABY” artist touches on topics like his career and being a Black, queer performer throughout the movie.

Its release is slated to follow the initial screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023, which faced a bomb threat. Despite the setback, the viewing of Long Live Montero proceeded with enhanced security measures. It subsequently garnered a 75 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on eight critics’ reviews.

“I think there are a lot of different layers to the film, which is surprising, maybe for a music documentary,” Manuel told Variety that same month. “I think what was really important was that Montero himself was so transparent in his identity and also his journey toward being the fullest version of his identity that he really wanted to be.”

He continued, “I think sharing that journey with us and going on that journey with his family ended up really becoming the heart of the film. He is a really intelligent and thoughtful person, and he’s able to reflect on his place as an artist in the international pop music world.”

Per TouringData on Twitter, the “Long Live Montero Tour” grossed over $7 million from 21 shows, selling around 99,000 tickets.

Meanwhile, Nas X’s sophomore album is expected to come out later this year. The rapper teased a new single and accompanying visuals, which will be dropping next week, with an illustration. Before that, he revealed that he directed his first music video. So far, a release or title hasn’t been confirmed.

