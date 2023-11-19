News Jackson Lee / Contributor via Getty Images ASAP Rocky Says His Best Collaboration With Rihanna Is Their Children / 11.19.2023

Acclaimed rapper and fashion aficionado ASAP Rocky couldn’t stop smiling while discussing his possible collaboration with his equally iconic partner Rihanna. He had a heartwarming response when asked what a partnership would look like between the two.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper said, “If me and my lady were to collaborate, what could we team up on and just f**king smash and go crazy on? I think we do a really great job at collaborating and making children.”

After a hearty laugh and huge smile, he passionately proclaimed, “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that, and I don’t think there is any other design better. I mean, we had a third designer come in and help, a ghost designer named God, you know? He came in and shaped everything, and now we have these beautiful angels. So, that’s the best collaboration.”

Last month (Oct. 23), Rocky was named creative director for PUMA and Formula 1’s partnership. The announcement came after the former inked a multi-year deal with F1 in May to distribute exclusive footwear, apparel and accessories on and off the racetrack. Rihanna has also previously worked with PUMA with her famous FENTY brand.

Rocky’s first collection will debut at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. Additionally, he’ll focus on developing visuals and video content for new releases throughout 2024. Rocky told COMPLEX about the exciting new partnership, “I feel like the fans don’t have enough of a connection to their favorite drivers. I want the fans to be able to wear the same clothes they see on the track in their daily lives.”

In closing, Rocky shared, “We have been designing and prototyping over the last few months and landed on some fire pieces from a balaclava to pants. All of the pieces are inspired by real team wear but designed for the general consumer. This is only the beginning.”