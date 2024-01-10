News Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Nas X Shares "J Christ" Teaser Seemingly Featuring Lookalikes Of Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, And More / 01.10.2024

Lil Nas X’s upcoming single “J Christ” is slated to hit streaming on Friday (Jan. 12). The rapper landed himself in hot water after critics accused him of “mocking Christianity” via the cover art. It depicted him taking Jesus’ place on a crucifix as five people began to lift him off the ground.

Today (Jan. 10), Nas X shared a teaser clip for the accompanying video. Fans immediately began pointing out the similarities between the background actors and celebrities such as Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, and more.

In the comment section, one person wrote, “Not the Obama, Oprah, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West doppelgangers.” Another added, “The parody peeps are killing me.”

Earlier this week, Nas X claimed he was accepted into Liberty University’s biblical studies program. However, the declaration was debunked by Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of the college, whose father’s signature appeared on the fake acceptance letter.

The “INDUSTRY BABY” artist’s post on Tuesday (Jan. 9) read, “I know Twitter hates me right now, but I want y’all to know I’m literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways. I’M A STUDENT AGAIN! LET’S GO.”

“This is the real Jerry Falwell, [president] of Liberty University 2007-2020, and that is my signature. I know this is a joke, but I wouldn’t have hesitated to sign that letter for you to enroll,” Falwell Jr. replied. He added, “Don’t believe all the lies that have been told the last [three years]! No judgment at LU, only grace!”

Nas X’s controversial use of Christian imagery garnered a lot of backlash online. The rapper defended his artistic choices on Twitter. He shared, “I’m not making fun of s**t. Y’all just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born.”

This is the real Jerry Falwell, Pres of Liberty University 2007-2020, and that is my signature. I know this is a joke but I wouldn’t have hesitated to sign that letter for you to enroll. Don’t believe all the lies that have been told the last 3 yrs! No judgment at LU, only grace! — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) January 10, 2024