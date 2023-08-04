New Music Screenshot from Halle Bailey’s “Angel” video Halle Bailey Releases Heavenly Music Video For "Angel" / 08.04.2023

Following her laudable portrayal of Princess Ariel in the live-action reboot of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey released her debut single “Angel” today (Aug. 4).

A sneak peek of the record was shared via the singer’s social media accounts on Monday (July 31). The preview was imbued with a montage of nostalgic home videos and clips of Halle’s recent solo performance. The teaser clip ended with an inspiring quote, “Angels make a way somehow.”

Now, “Angel” is finally available on all streaming platforms. In the song’s opening verse, the musician crooned, “Do you ever make it out of your head? Do you still swim in your thoughts? Do you still mistake your flaws for property? Somethin’ that just don’t sit right with you, but Heaven knows. Heaven knows your wings can’t weigh you down.”

Watch the visuals below.

In a press statement, Halle shared, “This song for me is so very special, and near and dear to my heart. With everything I’ve gone through the past [three to four] years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of all these eyes and new opinions. It was easy for me to feel doubt in myself and who I was.”

She continued, “This song, for me, was my climb out of those feelings. A mantra and promise to myself that the work I’m doing here on earth matters, and that I matter. I wanted to be able to embrace and be proud of myself and who I am naturally through and through. I hope other brown and Black girls, and everyone in general, feel embraced, respected, and inspired hearing the words of this song.”

Upon the track’s debut, Chlöe Bailey tweeted, THAT’S MY MOTHERF**KIN ANGEL. [Halle Bailey], I’M SO DAMN PROUD!”

THAT’S MY MOTHERF**KIN ANGEL @HalleBailey IM

SO DAMN PROUD!!!!! i’m

in tears!!!!!!!!! — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 4, 2023

Halle’s solo debut isn’t her first brush with the spotlight. The musician lent her enchanting voice to The Little Mermaid soundtrack earlier this year. The project topped the Top Soundtracks chart and climbed to No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her iteration of “Part of Your World” managed to reach No. 19.

The movie amassed more than $118 million during its opening weekend. Halle is also slated to star in Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple, which is set to hit the silver screen on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).