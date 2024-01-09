News Cindy Ord/VF23 / Contributor via Getty Images Footage Surfaces Of Cardi B And Offset's Georgia Residence Being Swatted / 01.09.2024

In August 2023, Cardi B and Offset experienced a swatting incident at their Sandy Springs, Georgia home.

The event was revealed through bodycam footage obtained by TMZ and released on Monday (Jan. 8) evening. Swatting, a dangerous prank involving false emergency calls, led police to the former couple’s residence after the report of a shooting at a “famous rapper’s house.”

Upon arrival, authorities found Derrick Cephus, Offset’s uncle, house-sitting. Fortunately, the “Clout” collaborators weren’t present at the time. Meanwhile, law enforcement found no emergency and left after realizing the call was a hoax.

Last month, Cardi and the “SAY MY GRACE” artist were reportedly sued over a Beverly Hills home they once occupied. According to the landlord, they were behind on rent and utility payments after leaving the property without notice in October 2023.

TMZ noted, “The owners found ‘significant property damage’ once the couple left, including permanent scratches in the tile floors, rugs, curtains, broken furniture, holes in the walls, and burn marks on things like tables, counters, and cabinets.” Damages were alleged to total over $85,000.

The news arrived on the heels of Cardi announcing that she and Offset separated. They secretly got married in 2017 and have two children together. However, their relationship ran into several roadblocks, including cheating accusations and a near divorce in 2020.

They were spotted together during New Year’s Day despite the breakup. Subsequently, Cardi denied rumors that they reconciled. She explained, “I don’t consider that we’re back together because the answer [to] getting back together is not a good night at the club and f**king [all] night long… We need to work on our s**t. We need to work on our communication.”

Both are currently preparing their respective forthcoming albums. The New York rapper teased new music last week at a Miami club, signaling that her long-awaited sophomore LP will drop before 2024 ends. Meanwhile, Offset announced that his third solo project could debut as early as February.