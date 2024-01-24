News WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Halle Bailey Will Be Hosting A Grammy U Masterclass Ahead Of The 2024 Grammy Awards / 01.24.2024

The 2024 Grammy Awards is slated to take place on Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET with SZA, Drake, and Doja Cat being among the leading nominees. Ahead of the ceremony, the Recording Academy’s Grammy House is expected to take place for another year.

Among the highlights for the week is a masterclass featuring Halle Bailey. Primarily for Grammy U members, it will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insight from the songstress’ experiences in music and film. Additionally, the event will be available to livestream via the Grammy Awards’ YouTube and Twitch channels.

“I am so excited for this second installment of Grammy House. The response last year from younger fans and artists just starting their relationship with the Recording Academy was overwhelming, and we’re a better organization because of the increased engagement with them,” CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told Billboard today (Jan. 24). He added, “I’m grateful for the amazing artists and partners who are helping make this year’s Grammy House an even bigger success.”

It’s worth mentioning that Halle’s “Angel” is vying for Best R&B song at the ceremony. It marked her first nomination as a solo artist. Her duo with sister Chlöe Bailey received a nod in the same category in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Halle’s upcoming lecture will also be among her first public appearances since announcing the birth of her son, Halo. On Jan. 6, she shared a photo holding his hand to Instagram. The caption read, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son… Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

During an interview with PEOPLE, Chlöe spoke about keeping her younger sibling’s pregnancy the “best-kept secret ever.” She said, “I would tell her, like, take social media off your phone, you know, I keep all her other secrets. So this was just another one in the books.”