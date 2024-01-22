News Rich Polk / Stringer via Getty Images and Timothy Norris / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott And Burna Boy Are Slated To Perform At The 2024 Grammy Awards / 01.22.2024

CBS announced Travis Scott and Burna Boy as additional performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The reveal was made during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s (Jan. 21) NFL game between Kansas City and Buffalo.

Scott is vying for Best Rap Album for UTOPIA. He previously received a nod in the same category for his 2018 project, ASTROWORLD, and has a total of 10 nominations but no wins yet.

UTOPIA debuted in July 2023 with 19 songs, including the pre-release “K-POP” featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. Drake, Future, Beyoncé, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi were among the other guest appearances. Additionally, “MODERN JAM,” “HYAENA,” and “TOPIA TWINS” received visual companions.

Scott is currently on the second leg of his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” Veeze, Babyface Ray, and Skilla Baby joined as opening acts. The Houston rapper’s setlist boasts records like “THANK GOD,” “SIRENS,” and “FE!N.” The last-mentioned track was played 10 times in a row at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in December 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

On the other hand, Burna won Best Global Music Album for Twice as Tall in 2021. For the 2024 ceremony, he’s nominated in four categories: Best Global Music Album (I Told Them…), Best African Music Performance (“City Boys”), Best Global Music Performance (“Alone”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ on Top of the World” featuring 21 Savage).

The Grammy Awards is set to take place on Feb. 4 from 8:00 to 11:30 p.m. ET. It will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year.

As Rap-Up previously reported, SZA secured nine nods for her chart-topping LP, SOS. “Kill Bill” is also vying for Song of the Year. Other nominated artists included Lil Durk, Coi Leray, Victoria Monét, Ice Spice, Diddy, Drake, and Doja Cat.