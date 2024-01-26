News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Detractors On Notice In “Hiss” And The Hotties Are Here For It / 01.26.2024

Today (Jan. 26), Megan Thee Stallion debuted her latest single, “Hiss,” where she boldly addressed her adversaries.

In the opening verse, she spat, “I feel like Mariah Carey, got these n**gas so obsessed/ My p**sy so famous, might get managed by Kris Jenner next/ He can’t move on, can’t let it go/ He hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow.” The lines referenced her 2018 EP and rumors surrounding her relationship history.

Fans also speculated that the Houston native took a shot at Nicki Minaj elsewhere in the song. The artist rapped, “These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.” The aforementioned law requires authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. Notably, the Trinidadian star’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was convicted for attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.

Additionally, Megan seemed to touch upon her widely publicized trial against Tory Lanez, with lyrics like, “I ain’t scared to dig/ Any man go against me, I handle s**t,” and “I’m the Teflon Don in the courtroom/ They be throwin’ that dirt, don’t s**t stick.” Drake, Rihanna and Pardison Fontaine were among the other rumored targets alluded to in the record.

The Hotties were evidently impressed by the track. They shared their excitement on Twitter, with one user writing, “Megan Thee Stallion is STILL a winner at the end of the day. Remember that. She ATE and gave out her LICKS.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj apparently responded to the perceived jabs in “Hiss” with a snippet of a new song. She appeared to reference the 2020 incident where Megan was shot in the foot by Lanez. The “Everybody” hitmaker rapped, “Bad b**ch, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b**ch fell off, I said get up on your good foot.”

Megan Thee Stallion is STILL a winner at the end of the day. Remember that. She ATE and gave out her LICKS. — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) January 26, 2024

If you could feed your kids as fast as you clock Megan…. https://t.co/SHCDNTUNP7 — Deets (@ScottieBeam) January 26, 2024

I love Megan Thee Stallion lolololol omg — bt 🌟💖🦋 (@imbabytate) January 26, 2024

I’ve noticed that some of y’all just don’t like Megan (which is okay) but stop hiding behind the “her flow never switches” because that’s not why you get on here hatin’ — Xay (@hoodopulence) January 26, 2024

I just want Megan Thee Stallion to go below the belt! Stop playing it safe – cause now she has talked about you getting shot! Take it there.. No rules! Go for the jugular.. Bring up everything & everybody botched surgery, husband, brother, daddy & etc.. — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 26, 2024

Megan’s “Hiss” arrived months removed from “Cobra.” The November 2023 single marked her first independent release. Furthermore, both records are expected to appear on the rapper’s next LP.