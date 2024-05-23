News Astrida Valigorsky / Stringer via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Fan Reportedly Ejected From Concert After Phone-Throwing Incident / 05.23.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the latest artist to have an object thrown at her while performing. During the Grammy winner’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (May 22), a fan hurled their phone at the rapper.

Today (May 23), footage of the incident went viral online. In the video, Megan stated, “Hold on… She didn’t mean it. We need to have a good motherf**king time tonight. If you’re ready to have a hot girl summer, let me hear you make some motherf**king noise.” Subsequently, the Houston native handed security the phone, who returned it to the show attendee.

Despite Megan’s plea, guards could be heard saying, “You gotta go, young lady” in a separate clip. The concertgoer argued, “I didn’t mean to hit nobody… Don’t touch me. I want my phone.”

On Tuesday (May 21), the “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker brought out Cardi B for a live rendition of “WAP” and “Tomorrow 2,” the latter of which the New York rapper shares with GloRilla. During their show at the Madison Square Garden, fans were treated to the special news that a remix for “Wanna Be” is on the way.

“We’ve got a special motherf**kin’ announcement. I need y’all to stay tuned,” GloRilla told the crowd. “Make sure y’all tuned in tonight because I ain’t telling you right now.” With a playful push from Megan, the artists excitedly disclosed that the remix was “about to drop.”

Tomorrow (May 24), Megan is scheduled to perform at BottleRock Napa Valley. Her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will continue with stops throughout the U.S., including cities like Boston, Baltimore, Memphis, Atlanta, Raleigh, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The U.K. leg is expected to kick off on July 4 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.