News John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Joe Budden Says Megan Thee Stallion "Absolutely Went Crazy" On "Cobra" / 11.06.2023

Joe Budden recently lauded Megan Thee Stallion’s new track “Cobra” on his eponymous podcast this past Sunday (Nov. 5). Toward the end of the episode, the former rapper and his co-hosts praised the record for its production and lyrical depth.

Budden was particularly impressed by the song’s beat and, in a moment of spontaneity, attempted to dial co-producer Derrick Milano live to express his approval. He then pivoted to commend Megan’s vulnerability on the cut.

The New Jersey artist stated, “This is who I want to hear. I want to hear from b**ches that’s depressed. I want to hear from b**ches that’s sad about some s**t — ‘Yeah, this p**sy get poppin’, but I’m struggling inside.’ I think that’s where the best art comes from. It’s not gender-specific.”

Addressing the rapper directly, Budden noted, “Meg, I ain’t gonna lie to you. You absolutely went crazy on this… And I hope you feel better, but not all the way better because we need [music like] this. I hope your problems are rectified, but not, like, really soon.”

His praise of “Cobra” came after criticizing the Houston artist and her frequent collaborator Cardi B for their work on “Bongos.” In September, Budden compared the record to a “science project cooked up by AI.”

The recent episode also touched upon other hip hop news, including the City Girls’ RAW album sales. Budden’s co-host, Ice, shared skepticism about reported low figures, suggesting they might only represent physical copies and not include streaming numbers.

In addition to music critiques, Budden addressed personal rumors this weekend. Specifically after allegations surfaced regarding an altercation at Dream Gentlemen’s Club in New York City. During an Instagram Live, he clarified the situation and dispelled the idea that he was harmed.

Budden explained, “Ni**a popped back and socked me one time, but that’s all you gon’ get. I keep telling y’all, I eat a punch well. Now we gotta go. Now we gotta get it on. I don’t like this internet stuff. Don’t believe none of that.”