News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Halle Bailey Politely Claps Back At Fans Discussing Her Pregnancy / 01.28.2024

Halle Bailey successfully hid her pregnancy from the internet for its entirety. She and DDG heard the questions and rumors but successfully dodged them until they were ready to share.

Recently, Bailey went viral for sharing a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshopped image she posted so that no one would notice her belly. One fan said, “I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it. Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same ‘desperate’ people to know every little detail.”

Bailey responded to the tweet, saying, “I never lied or even said anything about it, honey; making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went. I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? And I’m going to share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely; if you don’t want to see it, keep scrolling, baby, [laugh out loud]. God bless you!”

Another user claimed, “Halle, baby. Kill it. You didn’t tell us about the baby then. You didn’t speak then. Don’t speak now and leave us out of the conversation. Enjoy your jit in peace. We don’t care.” The Little Mermaid lead star mentioned, “If you don’t care, why are you responding then, sweetheart? Just don’t care by living your best life and not commenting on mine.”

After her two classy yet stern responses, she wrote, “[Laugh out loud], my hormones have been on 10 recently, so I’m gonna go back to staying off twitter. Love you all.” The talented songstress and actress got fans excited after teasing new music following the Grammys. When a supporter asked for an update on new tunes, Bailey said, “Yes, [baby], after [the] Grammys.”