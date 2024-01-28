News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Teases Her New Track "Bigfoot," Out January 28 / 01.28.2024

Late Saturday (Jan. 27) morning, Nicki Minaj shared the official cover art for her new single “Bigfoot.” While she made it clear on Twitter that this is not a “diss track,” the song will seemingly target her new rap nemesis, Megan Thee Stallion.

Leading up to the release of the cover art, Minaj had a lot to say on social media. After threatening to send her alter ego, “Roman,” away because fans thought she was being too harsh under the moniker, she seemingly decided to keep him around. The “Everybody” emcee said, “You scary-a**, p**sy-a**, broke-a** [h**]. Scared of me putting a song out but trying to spar with the [motherf**king] QUEEN. Lied on yo DEAD, [Megan Thee Stallion].”

She followed up that direct shot by saying, “The b**ch ain’t get streamed in 84 years. Her team doesn’t want me to drop [because] they know those numbers are going to embarrass her lying lypo a**, and SHE knows I got proof of what SHE DID! And after how she allowed HER BEST GIRLFRIEND TO BE BULLIED, ATTACKED AND RIPPED TO SHREDS WHILE KELSEY WAS PREGNANT [WITH] HER FIRST CHILD??? After she had F**KED HER BEST FRIEND MAN?!???!! IT WASN’T ENOUGH?!? But this is y’all girl’s girl, right? Any MOTHER taking this woman’s side, may GOD STRIKE YOU DOWN. Don’t want me to drop [because] she gotta have a ghostwriting session for another week to get back to me! I had the song/beat for six years. Not like a hit JUJUEATD**K for S**T! What a scary-a** b**ch.”

Shortly after, she posted, “It’s been ready for two days. [I] just was tryna be cool and let her get her lil’ streams. [I] wasn’t gon’ say anything. But I remember how everyone kept my name in their mouth and how I said the next person mention my family gon’ regret it. [By the way], they haven’t even heard the song. Who said it’s even a ‘diss’? Never even knew I had this much power. Didn’t charge her for the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ verse that I recorded the night she BEGGED AND BEGGED to go on my live. But it’s ok. My n**ga Pluto charged her 250K for his verse.”

Since “HISS,” Megan Thee Stallion has not responded directly to Nicki Minaj’s comments. “Bigfoot” is slated to release at 3 PM PST on January 28.