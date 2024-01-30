News Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images and Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty Images Chris Brown Faces Backlash After Calling For Tory Lanez's Freedom: "Free My Boy" / 01.30.2024

In recent months, Adin Ross collaborated with a number of notable names across Hip Hop and R&B, including Rick Ross, Chief Keef, Drake, and NAV. Last night (Jan. 29), the internet personality welcomed Chris Brown for a Kick livestream. It served as a first for the singer, who spoke about his upcoming tour, dating, and more during the 31-minute broadcast.

Among the notable moments was when Brown showed support for Tory Lanez, who is currently incarcerated for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. “Free my boy,” he said. In response to Adin praising the Toronto native, Breezy added, “That’s like [two] percent of artists out here now. He’s a solid dude. I f**k with Tory.”

Today (Jan. 30), the clip made its way to social media with varied reactions. Underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s reshare, one person commented, “Would you say free someone if they did that to your sister, mom, or even daughter? I think not.” Another added, “Y’all can say, ‘Free Tory’ as much as you want! HE AIN’T GETTING FREED.”

It’s worth mentioning that Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023. The singer was given roughly 10 months of credit for the time he’s already served. He previously collaborated with Brown on “Feels,” “Turn It Back,” and “The Take.”

Meek Mill faced a similar backlash last year for saying, “Free Tory Lanez” at Rolling Loud Portugal 2023. It caused confusion due to the pair’s feud on social media years prior and the Philadelphia native being previously signed to Roc Nation, which manages Megan.

He clapped back via Threads, accusing fans of trying to do “narrative control.” The rapper wrote, “I say free Young Thug… Free [YFN] Lucci… Free [YNW] Melly. I don’t even know why y’all start dealing with us if y’all gon’ try to smear us… That’s why I stick to the trenches.”

Lanez’s shooting incident with Megan was brought back into the headlines amid the Houston native’s “Hiss” release. Nicki Minaj notoriously used it as a talking point in her diss track “Big Foot.”