News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Adin Ross Fans Accuse 21 Savage Of Cheating During $250,000 Card Game: "Every Face Card Has A Scratch On It" / 02.02.2024

21 Savage stopped by Adin Ross’ livestream on Thursday (Feb. 1) to chat with fans, play NBA 2K and react to viral clips on the internet. Despite the fun moments, the London-born rapper faced scrutiny after allegedly cheating during a high-stakes card game.

Viewers noticed an associate of Savage seemingly signaling a marked card for the musician while Ross was distracted. The incident led to the “redrum” artist winning the $250,000 but was quickly flagged in the live chat. “They’re scratched, bro,” Ross said. “Right there is a little scratch. They’re marked, bro. These are marked, look.”

“Man, get the f**k out of here,” Savage responded when confronted with the allegations. The duo then inspected a new pack of cards, which led to them finding no similar marks. Luckily, they decided to nullify the wager, with Ross clarifying that the deck didn’t belong to the Grammy winner.

Watch the clip below.

In the comment section of the YouTube video uploaded today (Feb. 2), one user wrote, “This s**t is a new low after getting shown mad love from Adin. Can’t trust a soul.” Another person noted, “Ain’t no way someone can do this without intentionally cheating. Adin, you got to realize the numbers don’t lie, bro. I know you [are] refusing to believe that he didn’t know, but there’s no way someone can pull 23 face cards out of 31 cards.”

Savage appeared on Kai Cenat’s live broadcast on Monday (Jan. 30) night. He beat him in a $30,000 game of Madden NFL 24, which caused the New York native to break his gaming setup. “F**king dumb a** f**king… Dumb a** f**king game, bro! Get out of here, bro! I’m done with all this s**t, bro. I lose every f**king time, bro,” the streamer exclaimed.

Earlier this month, Savage put out his third studio album titled american dream. It featured Summer Walker, Travis Scott, Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug and Doja Cat, among others.