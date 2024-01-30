News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kai Cenat Breaks His Streaming Setup After Losing $30,000 Madden NFL Match To 21 Savage: "You Broke Everything, Bro!" / 01.30.2024

On Monday (Jan. 29) night, 21 Savage joined Kai Cenat for a lengthy livestream. Within the first hour, he encountered a startling surprise while participating in a game of “What’s in the Box?” The London-born rapper was shocked after being confronted with two large snakes.

Revealing his fear of the reptiles, Savage used a cardboard box as a shield. He exclaimed, “Hell nah! F**k no! No! No! Keep that s**t over there, on God. That s**t dripping!” Cenat later approached the rapper while singing “Hakuna Matata” from the 1994 film The Lion King.

“I’m not touching no snake. On my mama, I’m not touching no snake, bro,” the Grammy winner stated. “I’ll touch the back. They must not be venomous.” Jell-O, a pineapple, and a ferret were used earlier in the game. Watch the clip below.

On a separate note, Cenat’s stream with Savage took a dramatic turn after he lost a Madden NFL 24 match. Frustrated by a loss, the New Yorker broke his gaming setup in a fit of rage. He said, “F**king dumb a** f**king… Dumb a** f**king game, bro! Get out of here, bro! I’m done with all this s**t, bro. I lose every f**king time, bro. Every f**king time, I’m losing. Every f**king time, I’m losing, bro!”

Today (Jan. 30), Savage captured the aftermath on his Instagram Story. He commented, “You broke everything, bro. This n**ga, Kai, broke everything, bro! Say da-da. Say da-da.”

Rappers appearing on Cenat’s live broadcasts are becoming a common trend. In 2023, Offset joined the YouTuber for 24 hours ahead of his sophomore solo album SET IT OFF. Fast forward to December of that year, Nicki Minaj stopped by the AMP House for a couple of hours after releasing Pink Friday 2. Previous guests include Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, Druski, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Lil Yachty.