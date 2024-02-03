News John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Owns Her Masters And Publishing In New Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group / 02.03.2024

Megan Thee Stallion officially announced her distribution deal with Warner Music Group. Through the agreement, the Grammy-winning artist will be able to release music via her Hot Girl Productions with backing from the record label.

The “Captain Hook” rapper shared her excitement via Instagram on Friday (Feb. 2). She captioned the post, “Thank you, GOD. Hotties, today [HISTORY] was made! Today, I signed a distribution deal with my new family, [Warner Music], where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist [and] OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING. This is the first deal of its kind! I hope artists still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry!”

Megan continued, “Even with all the odds against me, I fought for MYSELF, the Hotties fought for me and [Roc Nation] fought for me! I’m forever grateful! Let’s REALLY KEEP RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES! Shout out to MAMA HOLLY. I know she’s guiding me through all this.”

She released her first single under Hot Girl Productions in November 2023, titled “Cobra.” It arrived on the heels of Megan ending her legal battle with Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment the month prior.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” Megan said in a press statement. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

“Meg is not just a superstar. She’s an artistic force and a mogul in the making – authentic and unapologetic in defining her own unique place in the cultural landscape,” WMG CEO Max Lousada added. “So many relate to her remarkable story and have witnessed her come into her power on her own terms. At Warner, we’re creating an environment where original talents can explore both their creativity and entrepreneurialism while building long-term careers. Following on her success with 300, we’re excited to continue our journey with Meg through this dynamic new partnership, with our global teams, infrastructure and expertise supporting her every step of the way.”

Earlier this month, Megan debuted “HISS” as her second offering as a newly independent artist. The record is expected to appear on her forthcoming studio album, which is due this summer.