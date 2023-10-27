News Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Single "Cobra" / 10.27.2023

Today (Oct. 27), Megan Thee Stallion announced her upcoming single titled “Cobra.” Slated to hit streaming platforms next Friday (Nov. 3), the artist shared its cover poster on social media alongside a pre-save link.

Earlier in the week, she released a teaser video captioned “ACT ONE.” The brief clip highlighted her mouth as she pronounced, “Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again.” Furthermore, filmmaker Douglas Bernardt is set to direct the visual accompaniment for the upcoming offering.

“Cobra” will also mark Megan’s solo track since settling her legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment. Announced on Oct. 19, attorneys for the Houston native’s former record label revealed that the two parties “mutually reached a confidential settlement.”

In a statement, they shared, “Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses.” President Carl Crawford also wished the musician “the very best in her life and career.”

During an Instagram Live earlier this month, Megan revealed that her upcoming music will be released without major label backing. The rapper stated, “This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off [1501 Certified]. I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf**kin’ Hot Girl Productions.”

She continued, “We in my pockets, Hotties, so let’s do our big one… I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama. [I’m] so excited because it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label. I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself until I’m completely out of [this deal].”

Earlier this year, Megan also joined Cardi B for their joint effort “Bongos,” which marked the former’s first lead single of 2023.