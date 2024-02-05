News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Steven Simione / Stringer via Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images City Girls' JT And ATL Jacob Show Support To Nicki Minaj After Grammy Mixup: "Your Legacy Will Never Be Undone" / 02.05.2024

During the 2024 Grammy Awards‘ pre-show ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 4), Killer Mike’s “Scientists & Engineers” clinched the Best Rap Song category. However, the Recording Academy erroneously announced on Twitter that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” won.

It led to a swift correction following backlash from fans. The mistake inevitably rubbed Minaj’s followers the wrong way, as the award would have marked her first Grammy win despite 12 nominations. Amid the controversy, “Last Time I Saw You” producer ATL Jacob shared support for the rapper online.

He posted, “Shout out [to Nicki Mina] for never letting an award define her and her music… Everybody knows what she deserves, even with her shaping the female rap community [for] over a decade. We [are] still rooting for you.”

City Girls’ JT also voiced her opinion via Twitter. She wrote, “I salute Nicki Minaj for not tapping out and still dropping music knowing it’s so many odds against her! It’s big money to end Nicki, but it’s a BIGGER God! Keep being you! Your legacy will never be undone!”

She followed up with another statement today (Feb. 5) after users suggested she was Minaj’s “lap dog.” It read, “I don’t care how a b**ch [feels], and a b**ch who don’t feel me shouldn’t even be feeling a way about me anyway! F**k ‘em.”

Minaj previously condemned the Recording Academy’s classification of “Super Freaky Girl” as pop rather than rap. She claimed it was a tactic to diminish her award-winning potential. “It was done to remove me from the category that they don’t want COMPETITION in! They are all scared to death of the success of that song and thought it would be super EASY for them,” the artist explained.

Other nominees for Best Rap Song included Doja Cat’s “Attention,” as well as Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex.” “Barbie World” was also a contender for Best Song Written for Visual Media.