News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole Shares Hilarious Reaction To A Fan Throwing Their Demo Tape On Stage / 02.08.2024

Drake and J. Cole kicked off their “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?” earlier this month in Tampa, Florida. Upcoming stops include Kansas City, Memphis, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Denver. So far, the joint trek has already gifted fans with memorable moments like the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker wearing a dinosaur outfit.

During the first show in Nashville on Wednesday (Feb. 7) night, Cole quickly dismissed an aspiring rapper’s attempt to get noticed. The fan threw a demo CD onto the stage, which immediately caught the North Carolina native’s attention as the plastic case broke apart.

“N**ga threw his demo up here,” Cole reacted in the viral clip. “It’s 2024, n**ga. USB is okay.” Without missing a beat, he proceeded with his performance of “A Tale of 2 Citiez” after casually discarding the CD and its remnants offstage.

Ironically, the incident echoed Cole’s own experiences with rejection early in his career. He previously attempted to hand a demo CD to JAY-Z outside Roc the Mic studio in New York in hopes of contributing to 2007’s American Gangster.

Earlier this week, Drake revealed that Lil Durk would be joining the “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?” as an opening act. The announcement came hot on the heels of the Chicago rapper winning his first Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance. “All My Life” with J. Cole won over Doja Cat’s “Attention,” Burna Boy and 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U,” and SZA’s “Low.”

In an interview with the Recording Academy, Durk praised his collaborator. He said, “I actually did the song and I held it for a year just to get [J. Cole] on it. If I ain’t get ‘em, I probably wouldn’t have put it out. I said, ‘This a Grammy.’ That’s what I said. For me and him together, more songs, tour, just great energy and learning from him. He’s the GOAT.”