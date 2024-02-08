J. Cole

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

J. Cole Shares Hilarious Reaction To A Fan Throwing Their Demo Tape On Stage

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.08.2024

Drake and J. Cole kicked off their “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?” earlier this month in Tampa, Florida. Upcoming stops include Kansas City, Memphis, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Denver. So far, the joint trek has already gifted fans with memorable moments like the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker wearing a dinosaur outfit.

During the first show in Nashville on Wednesday (Feb. 7) night, Cole quickly dismissed an aspiring rapper’s attempt to get noticed. The fan threw a demo CD onto the stage, which immediately caught the North Carolina native’s attention as the plastic case broke apart. 

“N**ga threw his demo up here,” Cole reacted in the viral clip. “It’s 2024, n**ga. USB is okay.” Without missing a beat, he proceeded with his performance of “A Tale of 2 Citiez” after casually discarding the CD and its remnants offstage.

Ironically, the incident echoed Cole’s own experiences with rejection early in his career. He previously attempted to hand a demo CD to JAY-Z outside Roc the Mic studio in New York in hopes of contributing to 2007’s American Gangster

Earlier this week, Drake revealed that Lil Durk would be joining the “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?” as an opening act. The announcement came hot on the heels of the Chicago rapper winning his first Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance. “All My Life” with J. Cole won over Doja Cat’s “Attention,” Burna Boy and 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U,” and SZA’s “Low.”

In an interview with the Recording Academy, Durk praised his collaborator. He said, “I actually did the song and I held it for a year just to get [J. Cole] on it. If I ain’t get ‘em, I probably wouldn’t have put it out. I said, ‘This a Grammy.’ That’s what I said. For me and him together, more songs, tour, just great energy and learning from him. He’s the GOAT.”

News
J. Cole

TRENDING
News

Playboi Carti Faces Backlash After Making A Six-Minute Appearance On Adin Ross' Livestream

After reportedly waiting two hours, Adin Ross apologized for Playboi Carti’s abrupt exit: “I f**king ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.05.2024
News

Adin Ross Fans Accuse 21 Savage Of Cheating During $250,000 Card Game: "Every Face Card Has A Scratch On It"

21 Savage made it right by offering to pay the Kick streamer what he owed: ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.02.2024
News

Latto's "Sunday Service" Cover Art Features Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, And More

Latto’s upcoming single will hit streaming platforms on Friday (Feb. 9).
By Malcolm Trapp
02.06.2024
News

City Girls' JT And ATL Jacob Show Support To Nicki Minaj After Grammy Mixup: "Your Legacy Will Never Be Undone"

Their support arrived after the Recording Academy erroneously announced Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” won Best ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.05.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories