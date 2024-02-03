News Toronto Star / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Wears Dinosaur Outfit During Day One Of "It's All A Blur Tour" / 02.03.2024

The “It’s All A Blur Tour” kicked off extraordinarily on Friday (Feb. 2) night, in Tampa Bay, Florida. While Drake and J. Cole made a massive impact on social media when the pairing was first announced, the time had finally come for people to see the legendary rap peers join forces in a significant way.

The “First Person Shooter” emcees were applauded for their impressive 50-plus song setlist, but fans were left with much to say about Drake dressing as a dinosaur during a portion of the tour’s first night. The all-white ensemble was an out-of-the-box choice that most fans suggest may have been another subliminal message from the self-proclaimed “petty king.”

In between songs, Drake stopped to get some thoughts off his chest. The Toronto-bred emcee mentioned people who “are not in the game but sit around and talk about the game.” Many fans suggest that the comments were targeted at podcasters or former emcees who speak on currently active artists.

One fan said, “Drake is the rap game. Please give him his flowers while he’s still here.” Another commenter stated, “It was about how his fans keep him successful if you don’t feel like watching.” The main point of his stream of consciousness seemed to be that no matter what he did, he was nothing without his fans.

Recently, Yasiin “Mos Def” Bey went viral after a clip of him discussing his thoughts on Drake’s music was released. The acclaimed lyricist said, “Drake is pop to me.” He continued, “In the sense like, if I was at Target in Houston, and I heard a Drake song, it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping.”

Drake has always dealt with harsh criticism from Hip Hop purists due to his ability to tap into different genres and sounds.