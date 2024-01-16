Nicki Minaj

Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Adds More Shows To "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.16.2024

Nicki Minaj is set to hit the road on March 1 for her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” The trek will take place in promotion of her fifth studio album, which came out this past month.

Today (Jan. 16), the rapper announced additional dates in Brooklyn, Atlanta and Toronto due to overwhelming demand. Nashville, which was previously absent from the route, was also added. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 1 p.m. EST, and general tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 19).

Minaj initially unveiled the arena run in December 2023, with shows across the United States and Europe. New Orleans, Baltimore, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago are among some of the stateside stops. In late May, she’ll perform in Manchester, Birmingham and London in the U.K. before concluding the voyage in Berlin on June 7.

Additionally, fans can catch the “Barbie Dangerous” artist at Rolling Loud California. Other artists slated to attend the festival include Rae Sremmurd, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lil Tecca and Sexyy Red. Meanwhile, Minaj will also be at Dreamville Festival in April.

During her guest appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the musician spoke about what cities she looks forward to preforming in the most. “Of course, New York is always live,” she said. “You know who else is often very lively? Anywhere in the DMV area and Detroit. Paris and London, too. My fans are so energetic everywhere I go, honestly. We always just turn the f**k up, Stephen.”

Pink Friday 2 came out on Dec. 8, 2023. The project boasted contributions from Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert and Drake, to mention a few. Standout cuts included “Everybody,” “Fallin 4 U” and “FTCU.”

On Jan. 4, Minaj spoke to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden about how her father’s death inspired the opening track, “Are You Gone Already?” She told the radio host, “What was interesting, why I said, ‘Are you gone already?’ [was] because I knew he was gone already.”

News
Nicki Minaj

TRENDING
News

Kanye West Files For New Trademark Inspired By His Wife

Kanye West filed for a trademark for a caption he used on Instagram while wishing ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.14.2024
News

Drake Seemingly Shades Metro Boomin Again On Instagram

The ongoing subtle beef between Drake and Metro Boomin continued after fans noticed that Drake ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.13.2024
News

21 Savage Asks Fans If He Should Remove "Poop Bar" On 'American Dream'

21 Savage thanked his fans for their support of ‘american dream’ before jokingly asking if ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.13.2024
News

Yo Gotti's Brother Big Jook Was Killed In Memphis Shooting

Saturday (Jan. 13), Big Jook, the older brother of rapper and CEO Yo Gotti, was ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.14.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories