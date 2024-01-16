News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Adds More Shows To "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" / 01.16.2024

Nicki Minaj is set to hit the road on March 1 for her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” The trek will take place in promotion of her fifth studio album, which came out this past month.

Today (Jan. 16), the rapper announced additional dates in Brooklyn, Atlanta and Toronto due to overwhelming demand. Nashville, which was previously absent from the route, was also added. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 1 p.m. EST, and general tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 19).

Minaj initially unveiled the arena run in December 2023, with shows across the United States and Europe. New Orleans, Baltimore, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago are among some of the stateside stops. In late May, she’ll perform in Manchester, Birmingham and London in the U.K. before concluding the voyage in Berlin on June 7.

TORONTO BARBZ 🎀 Due to overwhelming demand, @NICKIMINAJ adds a second show at #ScotiabankArena on April 30 💖 Tickets on sale Friday, January 19 at 9AM 🎟 pic.twitter.com/zNt3kycfL5 — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) January 16, 2024

CALLING ALL BARBZ💕 Due to overwhelming demand, @NICKIMINAJ adds a second show in BK on May 1! Get tickets this Friday at 9am!

🎫: https://t.co/GAf742yLPE pic.twitter.com/feWDksuzDG — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) January 16, 2024

JUST ANNOUNCED 🩷 @NICKIMINAJ Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour will be coming to Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on March 24! 🥳

🎫 Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 19 at 9AM. pic.twitter.com/NC6wOXPsTQ — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) January 16, 2024

Additionally, fans can catch the “Barbie Dangerous” artist at Rolling Loud California. Other artists slated to attend the festival include Rae Sremmurd, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lil Tecca and Sexyy Red. Meanwhile, Minaj will also be at Dreamville Festival in April.

During her guest appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the musician spoke about what cities she looks forward to preforming in the most. “Of course, New York is always live,” she said. “You know who else is often very lively? Anywhere in the DMV area and Detroit. Paris and London, too. My fans are so energetic everywhere I go, honestly. We always just turn the f**k up, Stephen.”

Pink Friday 2 came out on Dec. 8, 2023. The project boasted contributions from Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert and Drake, to mention a few. Standout cuts included “Everybody,” “Fallin 4 U” and “FTCU.”

On Jan. 4, Minaj spoke to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden about how her father’s death inspired the opening track, “Are You Gone Already?” She told the radio host, “What was interesting, why I said, ‘Are you gone already?’ [was] because I knew he was gone already.”